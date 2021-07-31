TheStreet Downgrades Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) to D+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ KOSS opened at $18.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.47. Koss has a 1-year low of $1.79 and a 1-year high of $127.45. The stock has a market cap of $154.50 million, a P/E ratio of 362.80 and a beta of -2.67.

Get Koss alerts:

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.99 million for the quarter. Koss had a return on equity of 1.95% and a net margin of 1.77%.

In other news, VP John C. Koss, Jr. sold 8,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $243,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 164,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,920,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP John C. Koss, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $75,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,931,905.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,466 shares of company stock valued at $2,647,690. Insiders own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koss in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Koss by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 58,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Koss during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Koss during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $668,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Koss during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $691,000. 6.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Koss

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, the Russian Federation, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, active noise canceling headphones, and compact disc recordings under the Koss Classics label.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Koss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.