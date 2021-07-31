TheStreet Upgrades Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) to “B”

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Cowen upgraded Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James upgraded Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Sally Beauty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.83.

NYSE SBH opened at $18.92 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.63. Sally Beauty has a one year low of $8.27 and a one year high of $25.66.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 230.45%. On average, research analysts predict that Sally Beauty will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark Gregory Spinks sold 15,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $363,791.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,307.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBH. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the first quarter worth $34,738,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 10,815 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in Sally Beauty by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 180,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 38,621 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Sally Beauty by 2.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 570,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,484,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 0.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 130,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

