Thomas Peterffy Sells 20,000 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $1,218,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 26th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $1,213,400.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total value of $1,223,400.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total value of $1,257,600.00.

On Monday, July 19th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $1,248,000.00.

On Friday, July 16th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total value of $1,269,200.00.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $1,277,800.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $1,304,400.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.41, for a total value of $1,268,200.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total value of $1,285,400.00.

On Monday, June 28th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.35, for a total value of $1,307,000.00.

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $61.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.65. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.43 and a 52-week high of $80.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.85.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $754.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 16.06%.

Several brokerages recently commented on IBKR. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Interactive Brokers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 46.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 233,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,074,000 after purchasing an additional 74,594 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 53,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after buying an additional 25,320 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter valued at $47,763,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 967,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,679,000 after buying an additional 60,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 11,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

