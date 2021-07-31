Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Invests $270,000 in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOBL. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 158.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 224,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,966,000 after purchasing an additional 13,977 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1,940.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after purchasing an additional 77,012 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NOBL opened at $92.57 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.50.

