Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Invests $317,000 in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 201.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.98% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRWD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Cowen started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.88.

In other news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.35, for a total transaction of $759,045.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total transaction of $2,031,120.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 176,166 shares of company stock worth $42,572,499. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $253.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $243.31. The stock has a market cap of $57.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -352.24 and a beta of 1.23. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.37 and a 12-month high of $272.63.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.77 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.