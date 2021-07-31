Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 61.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,045 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in DaVita were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,398,000 after buying an additional 37,375 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 471,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,407,000 after buying an additional 8,375 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of DaVita during the 4th quarter valued at about $881,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 41,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. DaVita presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.40.

In related news, Director Phyllis R. Yale sold 5,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.33, for a total transaction of $627,617.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,161.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 5,290 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.36, for a total value of $626,124.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,694 shares in the company, valued at $11,563,061.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,562 shares of company stock worth $5,078,119. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DVA opened at $120.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16. DaVita Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.85 and a 1 year high of $129.59. The company has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.29. DaVita had a return on equity of 50.57% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

