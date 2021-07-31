Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Makes New $205,000 Investment in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 87.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,481,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,293,000 after buying an additional 2,091,448 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 102.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,881,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,064,000 after buying an additional 1,457,979 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 810.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,087,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,084,000 after buying an additional 967,875 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 79.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 611,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,616,000 after buying an additional 270,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $24,844,000. 72.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on DCT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Duck Creek Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.82.

In other news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 49,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total value of $2,015,578.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 410,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,561,483.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Matthew R. Foster sold 1,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $67,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 546,781 shares in the company, valued at $24,058,364. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 164,240 shares of company stock worth $6,760,333. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCT opened at $43.93 on Friday. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.91 and a 12-month high of $59.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.65.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.36% and a negative net margin of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.81 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT).

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.