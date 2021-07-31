Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases Shares of 13,123 Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 151,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 11,163 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 101,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 7,074 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 155.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 6,577 shares during the last quarter. 36.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Steven Gregory Kidd sold 18,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $419,681.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas Jr. Jones sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $193,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,322 shares of company stock worth $1,928,253 over the last three months. Company insiders own 25.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens upgraded Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:STXB opened at $23.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.45 and a 1 year high of $24.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.11.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 11.70%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s payout ratio is 19.89%.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services. It offers checking, money market, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans; 1-4 single family residential real estate loans; construction, land, and development loans; commercial real estate loans, such as owner and nonowner-occupied commercial real estate loans, multifamily loans, and farmland loans; consumer loans and leases; and municipal and other loans.

