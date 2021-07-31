Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Takes Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOX. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in FOX by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 149,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 66,700 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in FOX by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 69,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 9,746 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in FOX by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 573,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,578,000 after acquiring an additional 5,542 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in FOX in the 4th quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in FOX in the 4th quarter valued at about $329,000. 23.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FOX alerts:

In other FOX news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 35,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $1,339,257.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FOX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of FOX from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

NASDAQ FOX opened at $33.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.11. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $24.28 and a 1 year high of $42.14.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.30. FOX had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.