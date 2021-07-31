TIM (NYSE:TIMB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

TIM (NYSE:TIMB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. is a holding company, the single company in Brazil to offer mobile cellular service throughout the Brazilian territory, by means of its subsidiaries TIM Celular S.A. and TIM Nordeste S.A. The company is the largest GSM (Global System for Mobile communications) operator of the country, in terms of clients and revenues and TIM Participações ended the 3Q08 with 35.2 million clients and a market share of 25%. “

Separately, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of TIM from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

TIMB opened at $10.90 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. TIM has a 52 week low of $9.92 and a 52 week high of $14.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.91.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in TIM by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in TIM in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in TIM in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in TIM in the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in TIM in the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. 4.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TIM

TIM SA operates as a telecommunications company in Brazil. It provides mobile voice and data services, broadband Internet access, value-added services, and other telecommunications services and products. The company provides services for individuals, as well as corporate solutions for small, medium, and large companies.

