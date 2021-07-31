TitanSwap Price Hits $6.98 on Exchanges (TITAN)

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 31st. In the last week, TitanSwap has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. TitanSwap has a total market capitalization of $372.69 million and approximately $13.57 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TitanSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.98 or 0.00016504 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00055225 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002657 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00014650 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $337.72 or 0.00798650 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005353 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.12 or 0.00085415 BTC.

About TitanSwap

TitanSwap (TITAN) is a coin. It was first traded on September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 coins. TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here . TitanSwap’s official website is titanswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TITAN is a blockchain based decentralized financial center designed to provide optimal liquidity solutions for different digital asset category by adaptive bonding curve. It not only provides a user-centered decentralized exchange, but also it is an aggregated liquidity pool that supports order smart routing. “

TitanSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TitanSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TitanSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

