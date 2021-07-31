Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) Short Interest Update

Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 46.2% from the June 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

TMRAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Danske lowered shares of Tomra Systems ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Tomra Systems ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Pareto Securities raised Tomra Systems ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

OTCMKTS:TMRAY opened at $57.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.00. Tomra Systems ASA has a one year low of $38.90 and a one year high of $58.69.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.251 per share. This represents a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th.

About Tomra Systems ASA

Tomra Systems ASA provides sensor-based solutions for optimal resource productivity worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Collection Solutions, Recycling Mining, and Food Solutions. The Collection Solutions division engages in the development, production, rental, sale, and service of reverse vending machines and related data management systems.

