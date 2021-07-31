Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Price Target Increased to C$109.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$106.00 to C$109.00 in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

TIH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Toromont Industries from C$117.00 to C$118.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$108.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$98.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$117.11.

Get Toromont Industries alerts:

Shares of TSE TIH opened at C$105.43 on Friday. Toromont Industries has a 12 month low of C$70.50 and a 12 month high of C$110.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$106.23.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$806.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$748.40 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Toromont Industries will post 4.4100001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from Toromont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.78%.

In related news, Director Scott Medhurst sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$109.63, for a total value of C$65,778.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 202,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$22,247,106.27. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,658 shares of company stock worth $177,499.

About Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.