Touchstone Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBEGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBEGF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,176,600 shares, a growth of 39.8% from the June 30th total of 841,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 66.5 days.

Shares of PBEGF stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.20. The company had a trading volume of 41,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,390. Touchstone Exploration has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $2.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.23.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered Touchstone Exploration to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

Touchstone Exploration Company Profile

Touchstone Exploration, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas. Its properties include WD-8, WD-4, Coora, Barrackpore, Fyzabad, Icacos, Palo Seco, San Fancique, New Dome, and Saouth Palo Seco. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Alberta, Canada.

