Touchstone Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBEGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBEGF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,176,600 shares, a growth of 39.8% from the June 30th total of 841,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 66.5 days.

Shares of PBEGF stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.20. The company had a trading volume of 41,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,390. Touchstone Exploration has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $2.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.23.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered Touchstone Exploration to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

Touchstone Exploration, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas. Its properties include WD-8, WD-4, Coora, Barrackpore, Fyzabad, Icacos, Palo Seco, San Fancique, New Dome, and Saouth Palo Seco. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Alberta, Canada.

