TownSquare Capital LLC Buys New Shares in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK)

TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 7,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BATRK. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 147.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 77,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 46,035 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 229.5% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 6,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 778,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,358,000 after buying an additional 34,671 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty Braves Group stock opened at $26.45 on Friday. The Liberty Braves Group has a 1-year low of $18.20 and a 1-year high of $31.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.01.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $16.00 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that The Liberty Braves Group will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Liberty Braves Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club (ANLBC), assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

