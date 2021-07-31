TownSquare Capital LLC Takes Position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,067 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 179.0% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 13,711 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 894.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,935,000 after acquiring an additional 203,843 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 190.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 11,303 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 9.6% in the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 4.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. 7.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Shares of NYSE PHG opened at $46.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.81. Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of $44.24 and a 12 month high of $61.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.88.

PHG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Koninklijke Philips currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.