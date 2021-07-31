Traders Purchase High Volume of Fair Isaac Put Options (NYSE:FICO)

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 1,001 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,012% compared to the typical daily volume of 90 put options.

Shares of NYSE FICO traded down $3.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $523.91. 154,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,112. Fair Isaac has a 1 year low of $380.00 and a 1 year high of $553.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $510.70. The company has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.97 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $331.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.39 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 96.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fair Isaac will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FICO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $577.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.71.

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.07, for a total value of $8,634,154.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,669,429.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David A. Rey sold 12,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.35, for a total transaction of $6,323,949.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,990,331.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,086 shares of company stock worth $27,929,875. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 50.0% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 411.1% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

