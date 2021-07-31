Traders Purchase Large Volume of Arconic Put Options (NYSE:ARNC)

Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 2,500 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 3,932% compared to the average volume of 62 put options.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Vrablec sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $371,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Vrablec sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $186,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,756 shares of company stock worth $788,073. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Arconic alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Arconic by 24.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 127,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 25,351 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arconic by 11.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 156,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 15,896 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Arconic by 30.6% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 73,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arconic by 2.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 682,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,341,000 after acquiring an additional 14,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arconic by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 55,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 16,273 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARNC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Arconic from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Arconic in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arconic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.20.

Shares of NYSE ARNC traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.94. 615,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,200. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.07 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.50. Arconic has a twelve month low of $15.51 and a twelve month high of $38.49.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Arconic had a positive return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. Arconic’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Arconic will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

Recommended Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.