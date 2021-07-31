Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders purchased 30,005 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,151% compared to the typical volume of 1,333 put options.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EWC. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos boosted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 43,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 11,366 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,889,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the second quarter worth about $222,000. 6 Meridian grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 230,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,590,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 69,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after buying an additional 12,187 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Canada ETF alerts:

EWC traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.33. 2,286,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,231,838. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 1 year low of $26.17 and a 1 year high of $38.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.39.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.