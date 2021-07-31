Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $69.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.07% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Transcat, Inc. distributes test and measurement instruments and provides accredited calibration services to a variety of industries including life sciences, pharmaceutical, petroleum refining, chemical manufacturing, public utility, pulp and paper, communications, automotive and aerospace. “

Get Transcat alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TRNS. Sidoti raised Transcat from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Transcat from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Transcat from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Transcat from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Transcat from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.07.

Shares of TRNS stock opened at $63.85 on Friday. Transcat has a 1-year low of $26.05 and a 1-year high of $65.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $476.96 million, a P/E ratio of 45.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $47.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 million. Transcat had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.86%. Sell-side analysts predict that Transcat will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $2,799,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,018 shares in the company, valued at $11,814,897.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig D. Cairns acquired 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.85 per share, with a total value of $101,237.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,237.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Transcat in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Transcat by 277.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Transcat by 157.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Transcat in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Transcat in the first quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

Recommended Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Transcat (TRNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.