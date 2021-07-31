TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.22 Billion

Equities analysts expect TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) to announce $1.22 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for TransDigm Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.18 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.27 billion. TransDigm Group posted sales of $1.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that TransDigm Group will report full year sales of $4.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.81 billion to $4.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.34 billion to $5.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TransDigm Group.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.38. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

TDG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Vertical Research raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $604.00 to $667.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $663.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $673.14.

Shares of TDG stock traded down $13.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $641.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,613. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $653.29. TransDigm Group has a 12-month low of $421.47 and a 12-month high of $688.03. The stock has a market cap of $35.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.61, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.63.

In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.50, for a total transaction of $26,580,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,475,081.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.34, for a total transaction of $7,352,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,000 shares of company stock valued at $54,835,440 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDG. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 557.1% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TransDigm Group (TDG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.