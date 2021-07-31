Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Price Target Cut to $78.00

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $81.00 to $78.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 50.58% from the company’s current price.

TNL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

NYSE:TNL opened at $51.80 on Thursday. Travel + Leisure has a 1 year low of $25.78 and a 1 year high of $68.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -47.52 and a beta of 1.93.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.15. Travel + Leisure had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 600 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $36,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth $510,417,000. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth $56,000,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth $204,741,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth $168,660,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth $162,459,000. 86.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

