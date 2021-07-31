Treatt (LON:TET) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Treatt plc (LON:TET)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,055 ($13.78). Treatt shares last traded at GBX 1,050 ($13.72), with a volume of 131,048 shares.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TET shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price target on shares of Treatt in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price target on shares of Treatt in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.92, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of £626.28 million and a PE ratio of 47.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,133.72.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Treatt’s payout ratio is 0.27%.

In other Treatt news, insider Richard Andrew Hope sold 4,705 shares of Treatt stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,095 ($14.31), for a total transaction of £51,519.75 ($67,310.88).

About Treatt (LON:TET)

Treatt plc manufactures and supplies various natural extracts and ingredients to the flavor, fragrance, beverage, and consumer product industries in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the United States, China, and internationally. It offers flavor ingredients, such as citrus, coffee, tea, health and wellness, and fruits and vegetables extracts; aroma, natural, and high impact chemicals; and herb, spice, and floral ingredients.

