Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Price Target Raised to C$3.50

Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TOLWF. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Trican Well Service from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.33.

Trican Well Service stock opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. Trican Well Service has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $2.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.08.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

