Truist Boosts Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Price Target to $200.00

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) had its target price increased by Truist from $193.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medpace from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Get Medpace alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $175.94 on Tuesday. Medpace has a one year low of $105.48 and a one year high of $196.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $176.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.69 and a beta of 1.34.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. Medpace had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 16.73%. On average, analysts anticipate that Medpace will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $2,684,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 77,405 shares in the company, valued at $13,852,398.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 15,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.47, for a total transaction of $2,759,977.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 255,799 shares of company stock valued at $46,473,731 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEDP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Medpace during the fourth quarter worth $46,440,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in Medpace during the first quarter worth $46,379,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the first quarter valued at about $33,157,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in shares of Medpace by 98.7% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 380,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,402,000 after purchasing an additional 188,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Medpace by 231,736.7% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 113,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,813,000 after purchasing an additional 113,551 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

Further Reading: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.