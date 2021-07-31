Truist Securiti Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Ovintiv in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the company will earn $1.67 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.56. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Ovintiv from an “underperform” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$42.00 price target on Ovintiv and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$44.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Ovintiv to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Tudor Pickering decreased their target price on Ovintiv to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$39.13.

OVV opened at C$32.07 on Friday. Ovintiv has a 52 week low of C$9.07 and a 52 week high of C$40.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$35.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.72, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.25 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.98 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.174 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is -3.84%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

