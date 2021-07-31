Truist Securiti Comments on Albany International Corp.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AIN)

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) – Analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Albany International in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now expects that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.63. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Albany International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.87 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Albany International in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised Albany International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.50 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist began coverage on Albany International in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Albany International in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

NYSE:AIN opened at $86.35 on Thursday. Albany International has a twelve month low of $46.31 and a twelve month high of $93.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.46.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.28. Albany International had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 12.96%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Albany International by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,760,891 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $397,391,000 after buying an additional 158,620 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Albany International by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,618,690 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $218,582,000 after buying an additional 231,744 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Albany International by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,761,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $146,994,000 after buying an additional 143,648 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Albany International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 644,687 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,333,000 after buying an additional 13,076 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Albany International by 340.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 628,670 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,476,000 after buying an additional 485,934 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.58, for a total value of $604,302.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,422,842.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total value of $271,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,140,729.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,770,829. 5.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. Albany International’s payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

