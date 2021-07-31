Truist Securiti Comments on ASGN Incorporated’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:ASGN)

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for ASGN in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $5.97 per share for the year.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ASGN. Truist raised their price objective on ASGN from $108.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on ASGN from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

ASGN opened at $101.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.27. ASGN has a fifty-two week low of $61.70 and a fifty-two week high of $110.52.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. ASGN had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 5.48%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASGN in the second quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of ASGN by 401.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASGN by 4,262.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ASGN during the first quarter worth $274,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ASGN by 22.7% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, engineering staffing, and consulting services to Fortune 1000 and mid-market commercial clients.

