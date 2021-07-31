Truist Securiti Weighs in on Sensata Technologies Holding plc’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ST)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) – Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Sensata Technologies in a report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.80. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Sensata Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.72 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Sensata Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.18.

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock opened at $58.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.75. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 44.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.41. Sensata Technologies has a twelve month low of $37.01 and a twelve month high of $64.80.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The firm had revenue of $992.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ST. Ledyard National Bank boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 6,153 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 26.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 32,519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 105,354 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,356 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. 95.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total value of $1,177,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 9,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $567,532.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,646 shares of company stock worth $3,073,410. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

