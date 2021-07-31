Truist Securities Boosts Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Price Target to $172.00

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) had its target price increased by Truist Securities from $165.00 to $172.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

MANH has been the topic of several other reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist raised their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $160.00.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Shares of MANH stock opened at $159.63 on Wednesday. Manhattan Associates has a 52-week low of $83.74 and a 52-week high of $163.34. The company has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.66 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.09.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $166.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.98 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 46.33% and a net margin of 15.93%. Manhattan Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 117.9% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1,090.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 267.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.