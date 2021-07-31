Truist Securities Boosts Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Price Target to $172.00

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) had its target price increased by Truist Securities from $165.00 to $172.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
MANH has been the topic of several other reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist raised their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $160.00.
Shares of MANH stock opened at $159.63 on Wednesday. Manhattan Associates has a 52-week low of $83.74 and a 52-week high of $163.34. The company has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.66 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.09.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 117.9% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1,090.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 267.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.
Manhattan Associates Company Profile
Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.
