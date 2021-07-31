Truist Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Truist Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $167.90 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MEDP. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist upped their target price on Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medpace from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $175.94 on Tuesday. Medpace has a fifty-two week low of $105.48 and a fifty-two week high of $196.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.69 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.66.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Medpace had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 16.73%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medpace will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 15,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.47, for a total transaction of $2,759,977.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $2,684,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 77,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,852,398.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 255,799 shares of company stock valued at $46,473,731 over the last three months. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MEDP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Medpace during the 4th quarter worth about $46,440,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in Medpace during the 1st quarter worth about $46,379,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Medpace during the 1st quarter worth about $33,157,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in Medpace by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 380,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,402,000 after acquiring an additional 188,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Medpace by 231,736.7% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 113,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,813,000 after acquiring an additional 113,551 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

