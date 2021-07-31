Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Lowers Stock Position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al cut its holdings in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 17.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 54,548 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 11,804 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Sabre were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SABR. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 137.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,469 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 17,033 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Sabre by 249.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 197,752 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 141,125 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sabre by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,838,516 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $22,099,000 after acquiring an additional 79,674 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Sabre during the 4th quarter worth $400,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Sabre by 168.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,799 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SABR. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sabre from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho cut their price target on Sabre from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Sabre stock opened at $11.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.85. Sabre Co. has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $16.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $327.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.94 million. Sabre had a negative net margin of 131.73% and a negative return on equity of 334.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sabre Co. will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $280,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,094,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,341,665.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $225,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,114,270 shares in the company, valued at $16,725,192.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,167 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,888 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

