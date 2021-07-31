Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New Investment in Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPAU)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPAU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 78,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GTPAU. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,072,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,015,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,010,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,010,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,030,000.

Shares of GTPAU stock opened at $10.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.05. Gores Technology Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $10.50.

Gores Technology Partners, Inc is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

