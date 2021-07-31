Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases New Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 45.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 2,192.3% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $126.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.05. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.35 and a 52-week high of $136.70. The firm has a market cap of $41.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.84, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 40.13%. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.47%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SPG shares. Evercore ISI raised Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $112.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.13.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

