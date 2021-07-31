Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 13,341 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lessened its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 91.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,341 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Equinix were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Equinix in the first quarter valued at $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Equinix in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Equinix in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Equinix in the first quarter valued at $39,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQIX opened at $820.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.29. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $586.73 and a twelve month high of $845.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $802.32.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 5.21%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.37%.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $910.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $790.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Equinix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $874.16.

In other news, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $187,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,137,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.42, for a total transaction of $4,017,666.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,011,627.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,501 shares of company stock worth $13,019,508. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

