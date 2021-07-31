Tudor Pickering Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM.A)

Tudor Pickering reiterated their buy rating on shares of Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM.A) (NYSE:BAM) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$44.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management to C$76.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a C$69.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$63.40.

TSE BAM.A opened at C$67.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$110.26 billion and a PE ratio of 62.53. Brookfield Asset Management has a twelve month low of C$38.77 and a twelve month high of C$68.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$62.42.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

