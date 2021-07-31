Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) Short Interest Up 125.8% in July

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 460,700 shares, an increase of 125.8% from the June 30th total of 204,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 351,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 243,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after buying an additional 47,074 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 156,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 57,323 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 13,594 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 47,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 22,444 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 285.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 145,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 107,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Tufin Software Technologies alerts:

TUFN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Shares of TUFN opened at $10.07 on Friday. Tufin Software Technologies has a 12-month low of $6.34 and a 12-month high of $20.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.51. The stock has a market cap of $370.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 1.56.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.07. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.67% and a negative return on equity of 40.43%. The company had revenue of $21.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Tufin Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tufin Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.