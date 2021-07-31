TUI (LON:TUI) Receives “Sell” Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their sell rating on shares of TUI (LON:TUI) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 140 ($1.83) price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TUI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of TUI from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 410 ($5.36) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of TUI in a report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of TUI and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a sell rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) price objective on shares of TUI in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a reduce rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective on shares of TUI in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of GBX 257.50 ($3.36).

Get TUI alerts:

Shares of TUI stock opened at GBX 339.10 ($4.43) on Wednesday. TUI has a 12-month low of GBX 264.90 ($3.46) and a 12-month high of GBX 580.20 ($7.58). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,270.87, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 382.59.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

See Also: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for TUI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TUI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.