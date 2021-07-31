TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Trading Down 4.1%

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP)’s share price dropped 4.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $39.40 and last traded at $39.93. Approximately 10,393 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,350,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.64.

TSP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on TuSimple in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on TuSimple in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on TuSimple in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TuSimple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on TuSimple in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. TuSimple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.64.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.03.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($6.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($5.97). The company had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TuSimple stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 22,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,000.

About TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP)

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

