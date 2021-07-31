Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and twenty-two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $458.38.

TWLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

In other Twilio news, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.18, for a total transaction of $184,482.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.99, for a total value of $1,019,067.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,461 shares of company stock worth $48,309,721 in the last 90 days. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 16.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,826,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,689,158,000 after buying an additional 1,566,136 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 58.7% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,749,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,618,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,505 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 4.8% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,519,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,540,198,000 after acquiring an additional 205,428 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 2.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,534,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,204,416,000 after acquiring an additional 81,153 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Twilio by 52.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,737,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $932,715,000 after purchasing an additional 943,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Twilio stock traded down $18.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $373.59. 2,901,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,199,198. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.58 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 12.19, a current ratio of 12.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $365.12. Twilio has a 1 year low of $216.23 and a 1 year high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 6.38%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Twilio will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

