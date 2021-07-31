Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and twenty-two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $458.38.
TWLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Monday, April 26th.
In other Twilio news, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.18, for a total transaction of $184,482.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.99, for a total value of $1,019,067.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,461 shares of company stock worth $48,309,721 in the last 90 days. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Twilio stock traded down $18.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $373.59. 2,901,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,199,198. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.58 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 12.19, a current ratio of 12.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $365.12. Twilio has a 1 year low of $216.23 and a 1 year high of $457.30.
Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 6.38%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Twilio will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Twilio Company Profile
Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.
