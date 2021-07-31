Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a growth of 104.0% from the June 30th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 719,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UBSFY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale dropped their target price on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €63.50 ($74.71) to €57.00 ($67.06) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.27.

Get Ubisoft Entertainment alerts:

Shares of UBSFY opened at $12.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 0.44. Ubisoft Entertainment has a twelve month low of $12.47 and a twelve month high of $21.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.