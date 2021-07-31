UBS Group AG Lowers Holdings in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 35.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,878 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Ferro were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FOE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ferro by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,866,446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $216,928,000 after acquiring an additional 367,596 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Ferro by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,228,394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,711,000 after acquiring an additional 257,809 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ferro in the 4th quarter worth $17,955,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ferro by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 948,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,996,000 after acquiring an additional 4,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ferro by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 742,258 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,860,000 after acquiring an additional 9,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

FOE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferro in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ferro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ferro from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, G.Research lowered Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Ferro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Shares of FOE opened at $20.80 on Friday. Ferro Co. has a 52 week low of $11.33 and a 52 week high of $22.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.35.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $288.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.87 million. Ferro had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 13.53%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ferro Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Functional Coatings and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

