UBS Group AG Sells 1,356 Shares of J.W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS)

UBS Group AG lowered its position in shares of J.W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS) by 37.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.11% of J.W. Mays worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of J.W. Mays during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 3.93% of the company’s stock.

MAYS stock opened at $38.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.45 million, a P/E ratio of -85.20 and a beta of -0.18. J.W. Mays, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.75 and a twelve month high of $38.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.13.

J.W. Mays, Inc owns, operates, and leases commercial real estate properties in the United States. Its properties are located in Brooklyn, Jamaica, Fishkill, Levittown, and Massapequa of New York, as well as Circleville of Ohio. The company was founded in 1924 and is based in Brooklyn, New York.

