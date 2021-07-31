UBS Group AG Takes $55,000 Position in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV)

UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BGFV. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 13,215.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 16,783 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Institutional investors own 44.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Steven G. Miller sold 4,948 shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $153,882.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,445.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven G. Miller sold 15,000 shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $274,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,887.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,136 shares of company stock valued at $2,743,067. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BGFV opened at $21.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $37.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.45. The firm has a market cap of $488.60 million, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.87.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.46. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 34.72%. The firm had revenue of $272.81 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

