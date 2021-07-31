UBS Group AG Takes Position in Global X TargetIncome Plus 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLT)

UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Global X TargetIncome Plus 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLT) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Shares of Global X TargetIncome Plus 2 ETF stock opened at $23.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.77. Global X TargetIncome Plus 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $23.21 and a 52-week high of $24.51.

