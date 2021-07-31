UBS Group Boosts Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target to $750.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from $745.00 to $750.00 in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LRCX. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $740.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Lam Research from $583.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. B. Riley boosted their price target on Lam Research from $800.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, boosted their price target on Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lam Research currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $712.63.

LRCX opened at $637.41 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $632.01. The company has a market cap of $90.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.26. Lam Research has a 1 year low of $292.28 and a 1 year high of $673.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research will post 32.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 19.09%.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total value of $2,774,595.65. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,965 shares of company stock worth $9,519,206. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth approximately $728,936,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,679,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,951,867,000 after purchasing an additional 385,985 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 77.9% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 410,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,165,000 after purchasing an additional 179,622 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,348,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $636,687,000 after acquiring an additional 163,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scge Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,286,000. 82.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

