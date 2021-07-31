UDR (NYSE:UDR) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

UDR (NYSE:UDR) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.440-$0.460 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.UDR also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.790-$1.830 EPS.

NYSE:UDR traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,639,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,227,417. UDR has a 52-week low of $29.34 and a 52-week high of $56.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 5.07. The company has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 1,100.02, a P/E/G ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.65.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.31%. As a group, analysts predict that UDR will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. UDR’s payout ratio is 71.08%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UDR. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a peer perform rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of UDR from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.08.

In other UDR news, President Jerry A. Davis sold 20,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $1,089,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $2,998,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,133,726 shares in the company, valued at $56,663,625.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,189,400. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.