Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,420,000 shares, a drop of 32.1% from the June 30th total of 5,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Shares of UGP traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.42. The stock had a trading volume of 931,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,663. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.00. Ultrapar Participações has a fifty-two week low of $2.78 and a fifty-two week high of $4.74.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 1.04%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Ultrapar Participações by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 17,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in Ultrapar Participações by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 15,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Ultrapar Participações by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 139,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Ultrapar Participações by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Ultrapar Participações by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 60,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 7,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

About Ultrapar Participações

Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

