UniCredit (BIT:UCG) Given a €13.60 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.60 ($16.00) target price on UniCredit (BIT:UCG) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group set a €12.70 ($14.94) price objective on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.25 ($14.41) price objective on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €11.57 ($13.61).

UniCredit has a 12-month low of €12.82 ($15.08) and a 12-month high of €18.38 ($21.62).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

