United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $22.89 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) will report sales of $22.89 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for United Parcel Service’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $22.57 billion and the highest is $23.35 billion. United Parcel Service reported sales of $21.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service will report full year sales of $94.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $92.74 billion to $95.00 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $95.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $85.38 billion to $99.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow United Parcel Service.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 193.06%. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.23 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.75.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $191.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $207.82. United Parcel Service has a 12-month low of $139.70 and a 12-month high of $219.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $166.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.57%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

